WATCH: Lionel Messi's magical assist helps Kylian Mbappe score fastest goal in Ligue 1 history

Kylian Mbappe latched on to a magical asssit from Lionel Messi to score the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history. The PSG duo was in sublime form as they combined well to run riot against Lille in the Ligue 1 clash between the two teams. It took Mbappe just 8 second after kick-off to find the back of the net and equal the record for fastest goal in Ligue 1.

After the kick-off whistle, Neymar laid one for midfielder Leandro Paredes, who passed the ball back to him before the Brazilian found Messi with his second pass. Messi produced a stunning defence-spltting assist to find Mbappe up front and the French striker made no mistake as he slotted it home inside just eight seconds.

It was a brilliant finish from Mbappe, who was ready on the edge of the box and found himself in a one-on-one situation with Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim. The young striker scooped the bal over Jardim's head to give PSG the lead in the game and equal former French footballer Michel Rio's record, who had also scored in 8 seconds for Caen against Cannes in 1992.

Watch Mbappe scores sensational goal in 8 seconds:

It took PSG just four passes after kick-off to go up 1-0 but there was no stopping the reigning Ligue 1 champions as they went on to score six more goals to complete a 7-1 rout of Lille. After Mbappe's opener, Messi doubled PSG's lead in the 27th minute before Achraf Hakimi found the back of the net in the 39th minute to make it 3-0 for PSG.

Neymar then made it 4-0 before the end of first half and returned to score another in the 52nd minute. Lille's only goal in the game was scored by Jonathan Bamba in the 54th minute as PSG absolutely dominated the clash to continue their winning run this season.

Mbappe went on to complete his hat-trick later in the second half with two goals in the 66th and 87th minute respectively. The PSG trio has been in brilliant form so far this season with the club scoring a staggering 17 goals in the first three matches of the season.