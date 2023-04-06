Watch: Joe Fournier thrashes KSI before UFC match, know what happened, official match date & time

Entrepreneur and professional boxer Joe Fournier reportedly lost his calm when he came face-to-face with British Boxer turned YouTuber KSI. The duo will meet in a UFC match slated to be held on May 13, but the pair is seemingly desperate to engage in close combat. One can already feel the tension in the air, and the duo is sure to bring excitement and an intense clash to the bout.

What happened between KSI and Joe Fournier?

The duo came together for a press conference at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on April 5 to advertise their upcoming clash scheduled to take place on May 13. The two boxers engaged in heated verbal abuse before the cameras. And in no time, an enraged Fournier brutally shoved KSI right into the arms of his team members.

Soon after the scene unfolded, team members from both sides dragged the two boxers away from each other. What KSI said to Joe Fournier is still not known but the warm-up clash before the main card event has already set the mood right for the UFC fans. In a statement given to the media after the incident, KSI said "I rattled him (Joe) by just doing nothing, he talked way more than I did. He just wanted to show dominance."

What Joe Fournier said about KSI?

Joe Fournier said he was surprised when KSI accepted to take on him. Although he admits that KSI is a cunning and skilled fighter, Joe is certain that he will prevail over KSI and claims that KSI's skills will be the cause of his demise. Given that he is a 9-0 undefeated fighter who has previously engaged in an exhibition match with David Haye, Fournier is expected to emerge as a dominant player in the May 13 clash.

KSI, who has made it clear that his long-term objective is to defeat him, is attempting to obtain the upper hand by defeating a professional after Jake Paul's perfect record was broken when he met Tommy Fury earlier this year. May 13 clash will be KSI’s second UFC match this year.

Joe Fournier’s net worth

People on the internet are curious to know the net worth of British boxer Joe Fournier. As per available information, his net worth is estimated to be $5 million. The success of Joe Fournier as an English businessman and professional boxer has significantly increased his personal worth.

