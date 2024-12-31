Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli’s recovery in the hospital is going fine after a video of him emerged on Tuesday (Dec 31) morning. Kambli, admitted to a private hospital in Thane (near Mumbai) on Saturday (Dec 21) due to clots in his brain was seen dancing. A renowned batter during the 1990s, Kambli has been struggling with health and financial issues since post-retirement, but Tuesday’s news will be a huge relief for his fan base.

Kambli dances on ‘Chak de’

In a video that went viral on social media, Kambli was seen dancing to the theme song of the renowned Shahrukh Khan-starrer Chak De India film. While the movie did rounds in 2007, it was Kambli who enjoyed the theme song, sending a message of relief to his fans. The 52-year-old has been under constant medical examination after clots were revealed in his brain.

After being admitted at Akriti Hospital in Thane, Kambli’s doctor Vivek Trivedi confirmed the brain clots despite the former batter complaining of urinary infection and cramps. However, a series of examinations from the medical team revealed the same. According to Dr Trivedi, Kambli’s health has been constantly being examined as he receives treatment.

Dr Trivedi also revealed that the 52-year-old will receive free treatment for life at the hospital as directed by in-charge S Singh.

Kambli’s post-playing career has been in the spotlight for all wrong reasons having struggled with financial and health issues. He was India’s rising star along with Sachin Tendulkar in the 1990s, representing India in 104 ODIs where he scored 2477 runs at an average of 32.59 with a best of 106. In Tests, he represented India in 17 matches having scored 1084 runs with a best of 227 and an average of 54.20.