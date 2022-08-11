Watch | French freediver Arnaud Jerald breaks world record by using bi-fins

French freediver Arnaud Jerald broke the world record for deep diving with his 120-metre descent using bi-fins.

During the annual Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas, Jerald took 3 minutes and 34 seconds to complete the dive. The 26-year-old has broken the world record for the seventh time in his career.

The video of his deep dive has gone viral on social media and netizens are saying that ''freediving is his calling.''

Jerald has also shared a video of the feat on his Instagram account and told BBC that “It was an amazing dive. I cannot believe I made it. I put all my effort this winter, into my training here to make it. But for sure at the end when you made it, it’s bigger than what I can imagine.”

Schooling was difficult for him due to dyslexia and he started freediving training at a young age, according to his personal website. After completing his first freediving course, he reached a depth of 30 metres at the age of 16.

His website states “Down there, at the bottom, he opened his eyes. Finally, he found himself. He found a place where he felt safe, a place he could call home. From that day, he felt like he could start breathing again. Freediving is his calling.”

