WATCH | 'Beer anyone?' Kevin De Bruyne mocks Arsenal fans with THIS hilarious message

Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has poked fun at Arsenal faithful after the defending champions inflicted a 3-1 drubbing upon the Gooners.

The star midfielder was at his imperious best at the Emirates Stadium which certainly did not go down well with Arsenal supporters in the stadium. After De Bruyne was subbed in the 87th minute of the game, Arsenal fans hurled bottles and other projectiles at him.

However, the attacking midfielder, with a smirk on his face, quietly dodged them and sauntered across the length of the pitch.

Later, to further rub in on the misery of Arsenal fans, the Belgian took to his Instagram account and posted two stories with the caption 'Beer anyone?' and 'Thanks!'. The second picture had a cup flying over his head.

De Bruyne was a thorn in Arsenal's track as he scored and assisted once while dictating the play throughout from the middle of the pitch.

Manchester City were slow off the blocks in the first half as Arsenal pressed well and took advantage of midfield number superiority. However, despite having the lion's share of possession, it was City that drew the first blood courtesy of a mistake from Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Wriggling with Jack Grealish near the touchline in his own half, Tomiyasu darted the ball back to his keeper. However, De Bruyne, loitering in the half-space, quickly pounced upon the stray ball and dinked it over Ramsdale to open the scoring.

Arsenal upped the ante afterward and managed to achieve parity in the 42nd minute via a Bukayo Saka penalty. However, that was to be the end of Arsenal's impact on the game.

After the halftime whistle, manager Pep Guardiola made a few tactical tweaks as City looked like their old selves. Jack Grealish scored in the 72nd minute while Erling Haaland put the game to bed effectively in the 82nd minute with a stunning finish.

The win has propelled City to the top of the table while Arsenal have dropped to second, having an extra game in hand.

(With inputs from agencies)