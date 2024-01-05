WATCH: Australian cricketer Sam Harper stretchered off after ball hits his head during net session

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper was stretchered off on Friday (Jan 5) after a ball hit his head during a net session. Harper, representing the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) was rushed to the hospital after the tragic incident as everyone was caught with surprise. It is likely that Harper will spend overnight in the hospital and is likely to undergo several scans on Saturday. #EXCLUSIVE: Shocking vision has emerged of the aftermath cricketer, Sam Harper was hit in the head while batting in the MCG nets. #9News pic.twitter.com/TICVPhmzZ5 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 5, 2024 × Harper rushed to the hospital

An ambulance arrived at the Stars training ground immediately after the incident took place on Friday morning. The medical staff was seen taking him to the ambulance as the player received medical help before reaching the hospital. Upon medical examination, the player is now conscious and stable but is unlikely to play in the next BBL match against Sydney Sixers.

While attempting to cross-shot, the 27-year-old failed to judge the flight of the delivery as the ball hit on the chin with the ball lodging under the grill of his helmet. The player suffered a severe cut on his throat and was seen bleeding. The Stars’ medical team then rushed to his help and tried stopping the bleeding.

It is likely that Harper will spend overnight in the hospital and is likely to undergo several scans on Saturday. The player will therefore miss the next game while there also remains a question mark on the time frame for which he will be out.

The incident refreshed memories of Phillip Hughes' tragic death in November 2014 when a ball hit his head during a Sheffield Shield clash. The incident went down as a dark day in the history of Australian cricket.

On the other hand, the Stars have a big task in hand during the BBL season as they sit fourth in the table with eight points in seven matches. They have so far won four matches and drawn three during the BBL season. They will look to cement their place in the top four as the business end of the tournament approaches. With two matches to go after Saturday’s contest against the Sixers, the Stars have a serious competition for the top four.