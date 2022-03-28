Wasim Jaffer, Michael Vaughan engage in hilarious banter after England lose Test series vs West Indies

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 28, 2022, 01:56 PM(IST)

Jaffer, Vaughan engage in hilarious banter after England lose to West Indies Photograph:( AFP )

Post the England-WI Test series, Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan were involved in another hilarious banter between each other on Twitter. Jaffer started the banter, emphasising England batter's disastrous run whereas the former English captain also poked fun at the ex-Indian opener.

On Sunday (March 27), there was a lot of cricketing action in store. From ICC Women's World Cup, IPL and England-West Indies third and final Test, in the Caribbean island, there were plenty of things in store for the ardent cricket fans worldwide. 

Talking about the England-Windies third Test, at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, Joe Root-led visitors setup a 28-run target for the hosts after they were leading by only ten runs with two wickets in hand at stumps on Day Three. As a result, the Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies finished the proceedings in a jiffy on Day Four and went on to claim the Botham-Richards Trophy 1-0 courtesy their ten-wicket win in the series decider.

Post the Test series, Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan were involved in another hilarious banter between each other on Twitter. Jaffer started the banter, emphasising England batter's disastrous run whereas the former English captain also poked fun at the ex-Indian opener.

Here's their whole conversation:

Coming to England's poor run in Tests, including the 4-0 hammering in 2021/22 Ashes edition, Root said at the post-match presentation, "I think we have learnt a lot as a group, the most important thing is to keep that attitude. We need to keep approaching things like we have done, that's the key. I think I made it clear that I am passionate about this team, that has not changed. We are so lucky to get the support that we do."

