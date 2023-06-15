Virat Kohli talks about 'change' in his cryptic Instagram post

The World Test Championship (WTC) final turned out to be quite a dismal affair for Team India. While Rohit Sharma’s men had to concede a 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia, it was Virat Kohli who probably had to face the maximum criticism for playing a poor shot in the second innings. Playing a delivery outside the off stump, the India batter fell just one short of his half-century. Kohli’s questionable shot selection infuriated fans and many former cricketers as well. Following the conclusion of the game, the former India skipper has shared multiple cryptic posts on social media. Talking about some ‘change,’ he has now come up with one of Alan Watts’ quotes on Instagram stories.

Virat Kohli's Post

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance," Virat Kohli posted today. Previously, Virat Kohli had shared a quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu’s quote just after India’s WTC final defeat. “Silence is a source of great strength," he wrote.

Kohli faces criticism

Sunil Gavaskar was one of many who felt that for Virat Kohli it was not wise to play such a shot in the WTC final. “It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone. It happened to Jadeja. He played a delivery he shouldn't have when he was (on) 48. Happened to Ajinkya Rahane who was on 46. He hadn't played that shot all this while. Suddenly, why do you play that shot? Because you are aware of that landmark,” the legendary India batter was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

India's WTC defeat

In the first innings of the WTC summit clash, Virat Kohli could only manage to score 14 runs. Team India were bundled out for 296. The Pat Cummins-led declared their second innings at 270/8 to set up a mammoth target of 444 for India. Ajinkya Rahane, who made his comeback in the format, produced a gritty knock of 46 in the second innings. His efforts went in vain as India folded for 234.