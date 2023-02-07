Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins is the battle everyone's waiting for, says former Pakistan captain

As the cricketing world gears up for the marquee Border-Gavaskar series that starts from February 9th in Nagpur, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is looking forward to one battle – Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins. Two of the most dominant figures, Kohli and Cummins have a history together with the Australian remaining on top in a head-to-head battle. Having dismissed Virat five out of six times in the past, Pat is expected to deliver this time as well. Latif, who runs his YouTube channel, opines that Cummins will have a psychological advantage over Kohli come the Test series.

Latif added owing to Cummins’ bowling angle, he tends to trouble the best of batters – be it Kohli or even Babar Azam. With the new ball or even with the reversing one, the Aussie captain will remain a threat to the star Indian batter.

"Pat Cummins has really troubled Kohli by dismissing him five times in six games. He may not have such domination against any other batter. The way he angles the ball in and then manages to take it away will trouble batters like Kohli and Babar Azam. So this is definitely a battle to watch out for and Cummins will be a threat whether the ball is new or reversing," said Latif on his YouTube channel.

Not only Cummins, Lyon will also come across as a potential wicket-taker against India on the rank turners. Latif feels although India has played him well over the years, they still have to be wary of him given the experience he has now on his back.

“If there are turning pitches on offer, Nathan Lyon has enough experience (to exploit them). But India’s batters play him very well. Australia’s pitches are different - there is bounce over there and the ball also skids a bit. But the Indian batters will get additional time over here, so I feel they can manage well. India, however, cannot take him lightly in the fourth innings,” the former Pakistan skipper added.