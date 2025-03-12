Olympian wrestler and Congress MLA from Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, has strongly opposed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' decision to lift the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and restore its affiliation. She criticised the move, which reinstates the current office-bearers, calling for greater media scrutiny.

The sports ministry had initially suspended the Sanjay Singh-led WFI just three days after its elections over the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals. The ministry then tasked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with forming a temporary panel to oversee operations. However, following a Delhi high court order, the ministry lifted the suspension on Monday (March 10).

Expressing her discontent, Vinesh Phogat urged the media to highlight the issue of federations being controlled by individuals with questionable backgrounds. "I want the media to raise this issue more strongly. This is completely wrong. In a country where sports are already in a poor state, federations are being handed over to goons and criminals," said Vinesh, a decorated wrestler with medals from the World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships, and Commonwealth Games to IANS.

'We will stand by what is right'

Vinesh, who was disqualified from the 50kg weight category final at the Paris Olympics last year for being overweight in the second weigh-in, has been in a longstanding conflict with the WFI. Alongside fellow Olympians Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, she accused former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The current WFI president, Sanjay Singh, is known to be a close associate of Brij Bhushan.

Reaffirming her commitment to the cause, Vinesh said, "These people openly declare their dominance in front of the entire nation. But we will not back down from this fight, no matter which field I step into. Our struggle has always been for truth and honesty, and we will continue on this path with God’s blessings. Others may do as they please, but we will stand by what is right."

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, defended the ministry’s decision, clarifying that the suspension was lifted in compliance with the high court's directive. He emphasised that the move allows WFI to organise domestic tournaments and select teams for international competitions.

"As per the High Court order, the ministry decided to lift the sanctions so that our wrestlers can participate in the Asian and World Championships. This also ensures justice while securing the future of our wrestlers," Mandaviya told reporters on Tuesday.