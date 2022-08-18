Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump's charity in unrecorded expenses

Days after World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in its SEC filing revealed that it had uncovered an additional $5 million in unrecorded payment connected to former WWE boss Vince McMahon, the Wall Street Journal in a report on Wednesday revealed who was the recipient of the said amount.

Reportedly, Vince McMahon made the $5 million payment to former US President Donald Trump and his now dissolved Donald J. Trump Foundation between 2007 and 2009.

The payments were made after Trump made an appearance during WrestleMania in 2007 and an episode of RAW in 2009. The WWE fans may remember the Wrestlemania event as the one where Trump shaved McMahon's head after the former's wrestler won against the WWE boss.

It is pertinent to note that the $5 million payment was part of the $20 million unrecorded expense that the company and the financial agencies had been probing.

Experts have weighed in on the issue by stating that McMahon should have cataloged the $5 million payment as business expenses as it reportedly benefitted the company.

Moreover, Trump's foundation in its tax report mentioned that the payment came directly from WWE. However, according to the security filings, the payment was made by McMahon personally.

The undisclosed payment raises several tax issues which McMahon might find himself embroiled in after the revelation.

As reported by WION, McMahon retired as the CEO and the chairman of WWE in July over sexual misconduct allegations. It was divulged that McMahon paid over $14 million in unrecorded amounts to several women in the last 16 years to keep the news of his sexual misconduct and infidelity under the wraps.

After he stepped down, a probe into the $20 million unrecorded money was launched.

(With inputs from agencies)



