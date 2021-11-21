Video: West Indies player Jeremy Solozano taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet

West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano was taken to the hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding during the Day 1 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka on Sunday (November 21) at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

The incident happened when Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne tried to smash a full-blooded pull shot from a short delivery from bowler Roston Chase in the 24th over. The ball crashed into Solozano's helmet. Solozano was fielding close in at short-leg.

IN PICS | From 'John' the bookmaker to Paine's sexting: Controversies that have tainted Australian cricket since 1981

Solozano was fielding close in at short-leg when Dimuth Karunaratne attempted a full-blooded pull shot off the bowling of Roston Chase and the ball crashed into the fielder's helmet grill.

The fielder removed his helmet and lied down as medical staff attended to him on the ground. He was stretchered off and a waiting ambulance took him to the hospital. He was later transferred to Colombo where he will undergo scans, with doctors suspecting internal bleeding.

IN PICS | AB de Villiers retires: Reliving five best knocks of Mr. 360 in Indian Premier League

The official handle of the West Indies cricket gave the update as they wrote, "Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery"

At the place of Solozano, Shai Hope came in as the substitute fielder.

Watch how the brutal incident happened:

Jeremy Solozano, debuting for West Indies, had to be taken off the field to a hospital after he was struck on his head by a shot from Dimuth Karunaratne. pic.twitter.com/embZgcARVZ — Hassam (@Nasha_e_cricket) November 21, 2021 ×

During the first match of a two-match series, Sri Lanka had progressed to 163-1 at tea break. Oshada Fernando 3(26) and Karunaratne 89(181) were batting.

Shannon Gabriel provided the breakthrough for West Indies when he had Nissanka caught by Rahkeem Cornwall at first slip for 56.