133* off 59 balls vs Mumbai Indians (2015)

Coming in at number three, De Villiers wasted no time in going after the bowlers from the word go. AB De Villiers achieved his best IPL score of 133 runs off 59 balls as part of a 215-run partnership with Virat Kohli.

He hit 19 fours and four sixes on his way to his second IPL century.

AB destroyed the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and spared none including Jasprit Bumrah. RCB comfortably won the match by 39 runs.

(Photograph:AFP)