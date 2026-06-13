/USMNT star Christian Pulisic breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record as USA crush Paraguay

Christian Pulisic delivered a masterclass performance as the United States men's national team opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay, while also achieving a remarkable milestone that puts him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in one key World Cup statistic. The USMNT produced one of the finest displays in its World Cup history, with Pulisic at the heart of the action.

The American captain helped spark the opening goal and later provided an assist for Folarin Balogun's first goal of the evening as Mauricio Pochettino's side overwhelmed Paraguay. With his assist against Paraguay, Pulisic recorded the third World Cup assist of his career in just his fifth appearance at the tournament. That total already surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup assist tally despite the Portuguese superstar preparing to compete in his sixth World Cup this summer.

Pulisic's latest contribution also saw him register his fourth career World Cup goal involvement. The achievement draws him level with USMNT legend Clint Dempsey and leaves him just one goal contribution behind Landon Donovan's national record on the sport's biggest stage.

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Ronaldo-Pulisic career world sup statistics

Statistic Cristiano Ronaldo Christian Pulisic Goals 8 1 Assists 2 3 Appearances 22 5 Minutes Played 1,860 360

However, what started as a historic night raised concerns when Pulisic was substituted at halftime. The decision immediately sparked speculation about a possible injury, especially after the midfielder appeared uncomfortable late in the first half.

After the match, head coach Mauricio Pochettino provided an encouraging update.

“He received a kick in his calf,” Pochettino revealed post-match. “On the end of the first half he started to feel tight [his calf] and we didn’t want to take any risk, and it was difficult for him to walk. But we hope it’s not a big issue, and he can be ready for the next one.”

Pulisic also addressed his condition and expressed confidence that the issue is only minor. “I just got a bit of a kick in the first half,” Pulisic said. “So I'm really hoping that it's nothing. I'm taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine in the next few days. My calf area. But I've had similar things before, and yeah, I’m staying positive.”