/Christian Pulisic injury update: Pochettino confident USA star will return soon after half-time withdrawal

Mauricio Pochettino has eased concerns over Christian Pulisic's fitness after the United States captain was substituted at half-time during the USA's 4-1 victory against Paraguay. The Americans made a flying start to their 2026 World Cup campaign, securing an impressive win thanks to a brace from Folarin Balogun, a goal from Gio Reyna, and an own goal by Damian Bobadilla.

Despite the dominant performance, there was concern when Pulisic was withdrawn at the interval after experiencing discomfort in his calf. Speaking after the match, Pochettino reassured supporters that the issue does not appear to be serious. “He received a kick in his calf and he felt tight at the end of the first half,” he explained. “We didn’t want to take any risks. It was difficult for him to walk but hope that it is not a big issue and he can be ready for the next one.”

Also Read: Mathematician who correctly predicted last 3 World Cup winners reveals FIFA World Cup 2026 champion

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While Pulisic's condition will continue to be monitored, Pochettino was delighted with his team's overall display and praised both the players and staff for their efforts. “So, so proud. Players and staff deserved big credit for this performance,” he said. “The most important is the performance and the feeling. We know it is only the start and it is nothing. It is only one game. Now we need to be intelligent to keep going in that direction.

“But we are so happy because the first game is always so difficult, hosting the World Cup, the expectation but we managed the expectation and pressure. The first 45 minutes were amazing, difficult to find a team to play like this. So happy and so proud.”

Pochettino also highlighted the impact of the fans, praising the atmosphere and growing passion for soccer across the country.