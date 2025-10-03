/Usain Bolt brings heat in high-octane 5v5 football showdown

Mumbai turned into a football hotspot when legendary sprinter Usain Bolt swapped his sprinting spikes for football boots in a high-energy 5-vs-5 exhibition match at Mukesh Mills. The event, hosted by PUMA India, celebrated India’s growing love for football by bringing together stars from Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC and Bollywood. Known worldwide for his love of the game, Bolt entertained fans with his speed, skill and enthusiasm as he played for both sides during the match.

The evening began with Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan performing before the toss and later the toss went in Bengaluru FC’s favour. She stayed by the sidelines and cheered throughout the match.

Speaking after the game, Bolt shared, “Football has been one of my first loves after Track & Field, and playing in Mumbai alongside athletes, celebrities, and fans was electric. The passion, the noise, the atmosphere, this is the kind of high that stays with you long after the final whistle.”

The match featured India’s top footballers, including Sunil Chhetri, who impressed with his passing and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who pulled off some brilliant saves. Mumbai City FC players like Suresh Wangjam, Akash Mishra and Phurba Lachenpa also showcased their talent. Adding glamour, Bollywood actors Dino Morea and Aparshakti Khurana joined the action and ceate a perfect mix of sports and entertainment.

This wasn’t Bolt’s first time in India. Back in 2014, he played a fun exhibition cricket match in Bengaluru with World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh and even raced with him in a 100m sprint.