USA vs Iran at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, preview, points table, head-to-head and lineups
Story highlights
USA and Iran will play their third match on 30 November. In Group B rankings, Iran stands in the second position and the USA stands in the third position with two points. However, after today's match, these rankings may change based on the match outcome. Here are the predictions, previews, and lineups of today's match.
Iran began their campaign with a humiliating defeat against England, in which they conceded six goals while scoring two. They fared much better against Wales, winning 2-0. They now have a chance to win against the American team, which has been held to a draw in both of their first two matches.
USA form
The USA reached the World Cup following their third-place finish in CONCACAF qualifying, losing just three of their 14 games. If the USA wants to advance to the Round of 16, then they have to win today's match. Only a positive outcome will take the USA to the next round. The USA will be desperate to break their non-winning streak as they have now lost one and have drawn four of their five games across all tournament competitions.
⚡️ It was coming... #USA | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/JAzgiwv76V— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022
Iran form
Iran appeared to be returning to their previous levels of performance in their win over Wales. A win over the US will guarantee Iran's place in the knockout rounds for the first time, though a draw would suffice if England beats Wales. Iran will have a chance to join the list of Middle Eastern success stories if it makes it through the group stages for the first time.
What a moment for IR Iran! 🇮🇷#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/2OLKu7hlLp— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022
USA vs Iran head-to-head preview
Iran and the United States have previously clashed twice. They first encountered during the FIFA World Cup 1998 group stage and reconnected during a friendly match in 2000. Iran won the World Cup match, while the other meeting, an international friendly in 2000, ended in a 1-1 tie.
USA vs Iran points table
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|Points
|England
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
USA vs Iran predicted lineups
USA: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Musah, Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic
Iran: H. Hosseini, Rezaeian, M. Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi, Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi, Taremi, Ansarifard
USA vs Iran kick-off time
Iran vs USA match will be played on 30 November at 12:30 am IST at the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.