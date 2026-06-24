/US President Donald Trump confirmed to attend FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, will present trophy

US President Donald Trump has been confirmed to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey on July 19 to hand over the trophy to the winner. Breaking the norm for the home edition, also co-hosted by Canada and Mexico, Trump will present the World Cup trophy alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Meanwhile, at the last two World Cups in Qatar (2022) and Russia (2018), only the FIFA president presented the coveted prize to the ultimate winner.

"We will be together with the president [Trump] enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino said in a chat with "Fox & Friends."



"We are together all the time".

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This decision to co-present the World Cup trophy follows the controversy surrounding the presentation of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to Premier League giants Chelsea after their win over the current Champions League holders, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in New Jersey last summer.



While Trump was to present that trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, his decision to linger around on the podium left Chelsea players bemused.

Even though Infantino and his predecessor as FIFA president, Sepp Blatter, presented the World Cup trophies in the last several editions, the heads of state have also previously presented trophies to the winning captains.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

During the 1982 edition, Italy captain Dino Zoff was presented with the FIFA World Cup trophy by King Juan Carlos of Spain. A few years before, Queen Elizabeth II handed over the prestigious crown to England captain Bobby Charlton following the Three Lions’ maiden World Cup title.

14 Days of FIFA World Cup 2026

We have entered the 14th day of the ongoing showpiece event in North America, with top teams and their stars starting to come good. While the defending champions, Argentina, have won their first two group stage fixtures, Portugal returned to winning ways with a 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan in their latest outing.

