/World Cup 2026: Ancelotti confirms Neymar fit and available for Scotland fixture, but unlikely to start

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that star winger Neymar has recovered from his calf injury in time for the Scotland fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (Jun 24). Although the veteran manager revealed that Neymar is available for selection, he also confirmed that Brazil’s top scorer is likely to start on the bench and might not even play the game.

After being recalled to the national side for the 2026 World Cup in North America, Neymar, 34, has spent most of his time on the sidelines. While he was initially recovering from the calf injury he suffered just before the tournament, he has since transitioned to the training field, preparing for his first game in Brazilian colours in three years.

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Considering his quality, Ancelotti sounded elated with Neymar’s progress but remained mum on giving him any minutes in Brazil’s last group stage fixture.



"Neymar is available," Ancelotti said to the reporters at the Miami Stadium. "He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very ​happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team.



"I've really got to know ​him well. He has worked very seriously, trying to recover as quickly as possible.



"I'm very happy ⁠with him. Even if he doesn't play, he brings experience, he brings knowledge of the game, he helps the younger ​players. He is doing very well,” the coach added.



Brazil began their quest for a record sixth world title with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before beating Haiti 3-0 to solidify their position in the Group C standings. Needing one more win to confirm their Round of 32 Qualification, Brazil will aim to bring their A-game against Scotland.



"Obviously, we have ​a very big commitment, representing this shirt in the World Cup," he said. “I think the first match wasn't the best; ​the second match was better, and we are confident that the third match will be the best.”

Ancelotti aware of Scottish threat

While working on finding Raphinha’s replacement, who is also on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, the Brazilian coach remains aware of Scotland’s quality and their gameplay, urging his players to push extra for a clinical win.



"Scotland ​has quality," the 67-year-old added. "They ​are fighters; they are very ⁠well organised.



"(Scott) McTominay and (John) McGinn are experienced players who are used to this kind of game.

