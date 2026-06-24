/Erling Haaland reveals his favourite Indian dish as Norway star continues FIFA World Cup 2026 goal rush

Norway striker Erling Haaland continued his remarkable form at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring twice in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal on Monday (June 22). The win secured Norway's place in the knockout stages and further boosted Haaland's chances in the race for the Golden Boot. With his latest brace, Haaland achieved another milestone, becoming only the sixth player in FIFA World Cup history to score multiple goals in each of his first two appearances at the tournament.

While the 25-year-old is dominating headlines for his performances on the field, his comments about food have also caught the attention of fans around the world. In an interview shared by the Instagram account Premier League India, Haaland opened up about his fondness for Indian cuisine. "I love Indian food, to be honest," he said. When asked about his favourite dishes, the Norwegian striker named lamb chops, butter chicken and garlic naan among his top choices.

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What does Erling Haaland eat?

Haaland's diet has long been a topic of discussion among football fans and fitness enthusiasts eager to understand how he maintains elite athletic performance. According to a report by Hola, the Manchester City star follows a carefully planned nutrition programme designed to support recovery, strength and endurance. The report states that Haaland consumes approximately 6,000 calories per day to meet the demands of his rigorous training schedule.

One of the most talked-about aspects of his diet is his preference for nutrient-rich foods. Organ meats, including cow hearts and liver, reportedly feature regularly in his meals due to their high nutritional value. The report also highlights Haaland's focus on high-quality protein sources and a structured eating routine aimed at enhancing recovery and maintaining peak physical condition. Alongside nutrition, hydration and recovery practices are said to play a key role in his overall fitness strategy.