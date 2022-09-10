US Open Women's Final: Iga Swiatek on a collision course with Ons Jabeur following dominant run

World No.1 Iga Swiatek had to pull off multiple comebacks on Thursday before storming into the US Open final for the first time in her career.

Swiatek fought back from a one-set down, as well as from a break down in the third set twice, before defeating No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match that lasted 2-hour, 11-minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swiatek, who had never advanced past the quarterfinals of the US Open before this year, is currently playing in her second Grand Slam final of the year and the first off the red clay of the French Open.

In her career, Swiatek is 2-0 in Grand Slam finals. In 2020 and earlier this year, she won in Paris. Swiatek will now meet No.5 seed Ons Jabeur who breezed past No.17 seed Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in the night`s first semifinal in Saturday`s women`s singles final.

As the final inches closer, it is interesting to note that both Swiatek and Jabeur are two of the only women to reach two major finals this season.

As far as their head-to-head tally is concerned, Swiatek and Jabeur have locked horns with each other on four previous occasions. However, the duo remain squared as the score stands as 2-2.

Notably, the duo did go toe-to-toe against each other earlier this year, which Swiatek won by a margin of 6-2, 6-2, on clay in Rome in May, marking their latest outing on the court together.

Jabeur's vigour and power have been the factors that have set her apart from her opponents in the tournament. It will be interesting to see whether she can put it to good use against Swiatek.