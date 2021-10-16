US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdraws from Kremlin Cup

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of this month`s Kremlin Cup, citing a "tournament schedule change".

The 18-year-old Briton was due to be back on the court at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, which takes place between October 18-24. However, Raducanu announced on Thursday that she will be unable to play at the event this year.

ALSO READ: US Open stars fall at Indian Wells, which struggles to draw a crowd

Raducanu has just played one match since she lifted the US Open trophy in the Flushing Meadows last month, suffering a second-round defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

"Unfortunately I`ve had to make a tournament schedule change and won`t be able to play Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year," she said in a statement as per Sky Sports.

ALSO READ: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to become first Arab player to crack top 10 after reaching Indian Wells semi-finals

"I look forward to returning to the tour in the next couple of weeks," she added.