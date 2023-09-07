US Open 2023 Semifinals: Check full schedule, qualified players, live streaming details, prize money and more
US Open 2023 Semifinals: US Open 2023 is the 143rd edition of the tournament and the fourth and final Grand Slam of 2023. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City has been hosting the event. Check all details here.
US Open 2023 Semifinals: The US Open 2023, which started on August 22, has reached its penultimate stage. The semifinal matches of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year commenced on Thursday, September 7, starting with the mixed doubles semifinals.
Here's everything you need to know about the US Open 2023 semifinals.
Players Qualified for US Open 2023 Semifinals
Here's a list of the players who have qualified for the US Open 2023 semifinals.
Men's Singles
Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev have qualified for the US Open 2023 men's singles. Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion in this category.
Women's Singles
Coco Gauff, Karolína Muchová, Madison Keys, and Aryna Sabalenka have reached the US Open 2023 women's singles semifinals.
Men's Doubles
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden, Nicolas Mahut & Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram, and Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajice have qualified for the US Open men's doubles semifinals.
Women's Doubles
Erin Routliffe & Gabriela Dabrowski, Wang Xinyu & Hsieh Su-wei, Laura Siegemund & Vera Zvonareva, and Jennifer Brady & Luisa Stefani have reached the US Open 2023 women's doubles semifinals.
Mixed Doubles
The semifinals for the mixed doubles in US Open 2023 are already over. Austin Krajicek & Jessica Pegula, and Anna Danilina & Harri Heliövaara have made it to the finals.
US Open 2023 Schedule
Men's Doubles: Thursday, September 7, Louis Armstrong Stadium
Semifinal 1: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Nicolas Mahut & Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 09:30 PM
Semifinal 2: Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram vs Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajice, 10:50 PM
Women's Singles: Friday, September 8, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Semifinal 1: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, 04:30 AM IST
Semifinal 2: Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka, 05:45 AM IST
Women's Doubles: Friday, September 8, Venue TBD
Semifinal 1: Erin Routliffe & Gabriela Dabrowski vs Wang Xinyu & Hsieh Su-wei, Time TBD
Semifinal 2: Laura Siegemund & Vera Zvonareva vs Jennifer Brady & Luisa Stefani, Time TBD
Men's Singles: Saturday, September 9, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Semifinal 1: Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic, Time TBD
Semifinal 2: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev, Time TBD
US Open 2023 Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for US Open 2023 in India. Sony Sports 5 will live telecast the US Open 2023 semifinals in India with English commentary. SonyLIV app and website will also broadcast the US Open 2023 live in India.
US Open 2023 Prize Money
WOMEN'S / MEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)
Winner - $3,000,000
Runner-Up - $1,500,000
Semifinalists - $775,000
Quarterfinalists - $455,000
Round of 16 - $284,000
Round of 32 - $191,000
Round of 64 - $123,000
Round of 128 - $81,500
Total - $44,700,000
WOMEN'S / MEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)
Winner - $700,000
Runner-Up - $350,000
Semifinalists - $180,000
Quarterfinalists - $100,000
Third Round - $58,000
Second Round - $36,800
First Round - $22,000
Total - $7,133,600
MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)
Winner - $170,000
Runner-Up - $85,000
Semifinalists - $42,500
Quarterfinalists - $23,200
Round of 16 - $14,200
Round of 32 - $8,300
Total - $679,200
(With inputs from agencies)