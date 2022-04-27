Updated IPL 2022 points table after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in last-over thriller

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in a last-over thriller at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 27). Rashid Khan and Rahu Tewatia played sensational cameos towards the end to take GT over the line despite 22 runs required to win off the last over in the 196-run chase.

On a rare off day for the other SRH bowlers, Umran Malik continued his impressive run in the tournament as he breathed fire with the ball. Malik bowled some searing deliveries, including a stunning 153 kmph yorker to clean up a well set Wriddhiman Saha. He went on to complete his five wicket-haul which include as many as four clean bowled dismissals.

However, the young fast bowler's heroics went in vain as Rashid and Tewatia played game-changing knocks to take GT home. After a brilliant 68 off 38 balls from Saha to help GT set up a thrilling run-chase, Rashid scored a quickfire 31 off 11 balls while Tewatia notched up 40 off 21 deliveries to help GT win on the final ball.

Gujarat Titans bagged their fourth win on the trot and brought an end to SRH's winning streak of five games to hand them their third defeat of the season. With the win, Gujarat Titans also regained the top spot on the points table as they now have 14 points from 8 matches this season.

Check out the updated IPL 2022 points table: