UP Warriorz WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Check full squad, captain, batters, bowlers, remaining purse & more

UP Warriorz WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction began on Saturday (Dec 9) in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 tournament will start in February or March next year.

Here's the full list of players bought by UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 auction:

Player Nationality Type Price Paid Vrinda Dinesh India Batter ₹1,30,00,000 Dani Wyatt England Batter ₹30,00,000

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Full Squad

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh

WPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Details

When is the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction is on Saturday (Dec 9).

When will the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction start?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction will commence at 03:00 pm IST on Saturday (Dec 9).

Where will the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction take place?

Mumbai will host the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction.

How can I watch the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction live on TV?

Sports 18 Network has the rights to televise the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction live in India.

Where can I watch the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction LIVE in India?

JioCinema will broadcast the WPL 2024 mini-auction live in India.