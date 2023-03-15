UP-W vs RCB-W Live Streaming: WPL 2023 UP vs RCB playing XI, date, time, venue, all you need to know

UP-W vs RCB-W Live Streaming, WPL 2023: The Match 13 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will witness Royal Challengers Bangalore take on UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. RCB-W is under a cold streak as they have not won one game at the tournament. They are out of the playoff race. However, they will keep salvaging some lost pride in the second half of WPL 2023. They are up against UP Warriorz, a strong team who won two out of four games in WPL 2023. They have a strong bowling attack. Alyssa Healy and Tahila McGrath are the star batters of UP Warriorz.

In their previous game, the Warriorz won the March 10 game against RCB and defeated them by ten wickets. However, the contest might get more competitive this time. Here are all the details about the WPL match between RCB-W and UP-W, including match details, live-streaming, and squad details.

UP-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the 13th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 15. The game will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

WPL 2023: UP-W vs RCB-W Live-streaming Details

Sports 18 network has all the broadcasting rights reserved for WPL 2023. So, WPL 2023 matches will be on the Sports 18 TV channel. On the other hand, the live streaming of the WPL matches will be available on the JIO CINEMA app. Jio users will be able to access the JIO Cinema app for free.

UP-W vs RCB-W Playing XI

RCB-W: Probable Playing XIs

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose and Shreyanka Patil

UP-W: Probable Playing XIs

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail/Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

When will the WPL 2023 match between Uttar Pradesh Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The date of the second match of UP vs RCB WPL 2023 is Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

What time will the WPL 2023 match between Uttar Pradesh Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

Match 13 of WPL 2023 between Uttar Pradesh Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will start at 07:30 PM IST on March 15, 2023.

What is the venue of the UP-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 match?

The venue of the UP vs RCB WPL 2023 match is Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

How can I watch the UP-W vs RCB-W WPL Live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of Uttar Pradesh Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League, on Sports 18 TV Channel.

Where can I watch UP-W vs RCB-W live on mobile?