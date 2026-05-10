/Unrest in Cricket Australia: Cummins among 5 seniors reject CA’s contract offers amid pay dispute - Report

Australia’s Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins is among the five senior players who have reportedly rejected Cricket Australia’s recently offered central contracts amid a pay hike dispute. Reports of unrest within the Australian circuit have rocked the cricket world despite recent talks of Cummins being offered an AUD $12m deal for three years.
CA’s failed attempt at privatising the Big Bash League (BBL) has hit back, with a Code Sports report suggesting that five senior Australian players are unhappy with their national contracts and are yet to sign them. At the same time, the BBL regulars, who were hoping for an increase in their salaries with the league’s privatisation, have also felt dejected and are likely to bend towards choosing other franchise leagues rather than picking their domestic league, leaving CA in a tight spot.
Unrest within CA
After offering contracts, CA was hoping to receive quick notifications about signing them, only to know that the matter had escalated and the players were unhappy about the underwhelming pay. Not only that, but the players also wish to obtain a 'multi-year' No Objection Certificate (NOC) deal allowing them greater flexibility to participate in overseas franchise leagues.
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Meanwhile, the lucrative AUD $12m deal (to Cummins) has had repercussions, with several other players now wanting better remuneration. Even though the Aussies were known to prioritise their national team over franchise cricket, the latest developments have sent all those notions and commitments into the mud, with the players seeking better deals.
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Is BBL in danger?
Following a failed attempt to privatise the league, with the competition growing massively elsewhere, the BBL’s future has come under a dark cloud. Per the report, a WhatsApp group was formed (last October), featuring 12 of the most significant names in Australian Cricket, where the discussions were centred around how even those who aren't among the top-tier T20 players worldwide are paid more than local BBL stars.
Now that the CA failed to bring stakeholders on board for BBL’s privatisation, the frustration would only grow among those eyeing to partake in different franchise-based leagues worldwide, including the SA20 and ILT20, which offer massive money. The BBL, however, already struggles with availability issues of their top stars missing each season due to national commitments.