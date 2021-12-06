United States to declare diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics: Report

The United States is about to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies, CNN reports.

The decision not to send any US government officials to the games, which begin on February 4, will be revealed this week, according to the media site, which cited numerous anonymous sources.

A request for comment from media was not immediately returned by China's Foreign Ministry.



The White House did not respond to a request for comment.



Last month, US President Joe Biden said he was considering a diplomatic boycott to protest China's human rights record, which includes what the US claims is genocide against minority Muslims.

Activists and members of Congress have pressured the government to skip the games.

On Sunday, the White House declined to comment on CNN's allegation.

News reports stated that four individuals familiar with the administration's thinking said there was a growing agreement within the White House to keep US officials out of the Beijing Olympics.



According to the report, a complete boycott is unlikely, thus US athletes will be able to compete.The last time the United States boycotted the Olympics was in 1980, under the presidency of former President Jimmy Carter.

