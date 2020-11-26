UK COVID-19 tiers: Liverpool, London to welcome supporters back in the stadiums

Premier League clubs in Liverpool and London have been allowed to welcome some supporters back into their stadiums after the UK government announced different tiers for areas of the country after the second lockdown ends.

Greater Manchester has been classified as ‘very high’ risk area and will remain in Tier 3 – the only tier which doesn’t allow fans to attend matches when the new rules come into effect on December 2.

Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester City, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Wolves and Aston Villa will be unable to host fans back in the stadium. However, Merseyside has been dropped to Tier 2 which means defending champions Liverpool and Everton can have 2,000 supports back in their stadiums while maintaining strict COVID-19 safety measures.

The new regulations will see fans inside the Anfield for the first time since March when Liverpool took on Wolves in Premier League 2019-20 season on December 5. Meanwhile, London has been put in the Tier-2 areas, in ‘High’ risk category.

As many as 2,000 rugby union fans will be able to attend matches at Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham, which will witness England play.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday confirmed that a further review of the tier ratings will be held on December 16.

Under tier 2 regulations, maximum of 2,000 fans are allowed to attend elite sporting events. Tier 1 rules permit a maximum of 4,000 fans to attend matches but clubs in tier 3 areas must keep their games behind-closed-doors.

Earlier this week, the Everton said: " Everton has welcomed confirmation from the UK Government that fans will be allowed to return to Premier League grounds after 2 December."

A Liverpool statement read, in part: "Liverpool Football Club welcomes the government's announcement regarding the proposed return of fans into sports stadia. We have greatly missed our supporters at Anfield and we look forward to welcoming them back when it is safe to do so."