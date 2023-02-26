UFC Vegas 70 | The disappointment comes...: Spann breaks down after his fight with Krylov gets cancelled

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light-heavyweight fighter Ryan Spann (from the United States) broke down backstage on Sunday (February 26) after his fight with Nikita Krylov (from Ukraine) got cancelled due to the Ukrainian falling sick. This was supposed to be the main event of UFC Vegas 70 and an opportunity for Spann to display improvements in his game.

Speaking to reporters backstage, Spann said, "The plan was to go back to work Monday either way. It isn't wasted. The disappointment comes from me not getting to show off some sh** that we have been doing. My team..."

The American then broke down and said that his team invested a lot of time in him. "My team invested a lot of time in me. I wanted to be able to pay them back with a beautiful performance," Spann said as tears rolled down his eyes.

On Twitter, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans felt sorry for Spann and urged the UFC to give him another fight as soon as possible. They also wished recovery to Nikita Krylov.

Officials from the UFC announced the cancellation of the light-heavyweight bout at the start of the main card of UFC Vegas 70. According to a report by ESPN MMA on Sunday, UFC officials said that Krylov fell sick on Saturday but still went to the UFC Apex in the hope to compete. He tried to work with the medical team. However, physicians rendered the Ukrainian unable to compete and he was pulled out from the fight.

The report added that Ryan Spann was not alerted about the news until the last hours. This is the second time in three months that a main event in the UFC got cancelled. On November 19 last year, heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis was forced to withdraw against Sergey Spivak on the day because of illness.

The middleweight bout between Brendan Allen (United States) and Andre Muniz (Brazil) became the main event of UFC Vegas 70 with the American winning the fight by submission. The heavyweight bout between Augusto Sakai (Brazil) and Don’Tale Mayes (United States) became the co-main event, and Sakai won the fight by unanimous decision- (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

