UFC Vegas 70: Brendan Allen defeats Andre Muniz by rear-naked choke; Augusto Sakai wins co-main event

UFC Vegas 70 fight night: A sudden change of plans in UFC Vegas 70 on Sunday (February 26). The middleweight bout between Brendan Allen (United States) and Andre Muniz (Brazil) became the main event as the light-heavyweight fight between Nikita Krylov (Ukraine) and Ryan Spann (United States) got cancelled due to the Ukrainian falling sick. The heavyweight bout between Augusto Sakai (Brazil) and Don’Tale Mayes (United States) became the co-main event.

Main event: Brendan Allen vs Andre Muniz

Brendan Allen defeated Andre Muniz by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.25 of Round 3.

Round 1: The first round of this middleweight fight began with Brendan Allen, in an orthodox stance, executing a right leg kick that imbalanced Andre Muniz. The Brazilian countered with a left-leg kick. Both fighters landed oblique kicks on each other, but there was no damage.

Allen then executed a beautiful left hook kick and Muniz fought back with a strong left hand. Both fighters landed 1-2s. Allen was in trouble as Muniz landed a left-back spinning kick and then proceeded with a combination of punches. The Brazilian attempted a takedown but was unsuccessful.

The first round ended with Allen pushing Muniz with a right-back spinning kick and the Brazilian countering with a jump kick. Muniz seemed more dominant in this round.

Round 2: The second round started with Andre Muniz evading a cross from Brendan Allen and then countering with a loose left kick, which led to the American almost slipping.

Muniz landed a left head kick, pressurised Allen with 1-2s, and again executed a left head kick. However, the Brazilian was stunned following a perfect left-spinning elbow strike from Allen. The fight continued with the first grappling exchange between the two fighters. Muniz attempted a takedown and Allen swept around on top of the Brazilian. Muniz tried to get his guard back but failed.

Round 3: A show of respect from both fighters marked the beginning of the third and final round. Muniz pressurised Allen with punches, but the American countered with a right hook. Muniz proceeded with a left body kick but Allen got a hold of his leg and pinned him to the ground. Allen did a rear-naked choke and Muniz tapped. The American won the fight.

Co-main event: Augusto Sakai vs Don’Tale Mayes

In the heavyweight bout, Augusto Sakai defeated Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision- (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Sakai battered Mayer with knees to the head along the fence before wearing the American on the ground and in the clinch. Sakai continued to get better off the exchanges during the fight and control the terms of engagement, frustrating Mayes and doing what he needed to get his hand raised. The victory for Sakai gives him a long and bright future in the UFC.

Here are the results of other fights in UFC Vegas 70:

Main Card

Tatiana Suarez defeats Montana De La Rosa by submission (guillotine choke) at 2.51 of Round 2

Mike Malott defeats Yohan Lainasse by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4.15 of Round 1

Preliminary card

Trevor Peek defeats Erick Gonzalez by KO (strikes) at 4.59 of Round 1

Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Gabriella Fernandes by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Jordan Leavitt defeats Victor Martinez by TKO (strikes) at 2.33 of Round 1

Ode' Osbourne defeats Charles Johnson by decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Joe Solecki defeats Carl Deaton by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.55 of Round 2