UFC Vegas 69: Erin Blanchfield defeats Jessica Andrade by submission in Round Two

UFC Vegas 69 (Flyweight bout- main event): Erin Blanchfield (United States) defeated Jessica Andrade (Brazil) in the second round by a rear-naked choke. With this victory, the 23-year-old American is now on a monstrous eight-fight win streak and holds the second-most number of submissions in the history of the Flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Jessica Andrade, the former UFC Strawweight champion, stepped in on short notice, after Talia Santos withdrew.

Round 1: The first round of the fight started with Jessica Andrade landing strong leg kicks on Erin Blanchfield, who countered with a combination of punches. Blanchfield drove on a clinch but Andrade was able to work her way out of it quickly. Blachfield dominated the first round by pressurising the Brazilian. Andrade, meanwhile, landed a few low kicks but could not keep Blanchfield from crowding her, according to a report by MMA Fighting. Andrade committed to power shots but she missed multiple times. Just moments before the round ended, Blanchfield tried to drag Andrade down but could not succeed.

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL 😤@Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Round 2: The second round began with Blanchfield attempting a head kick on Andrade, and the Brazilian pressurising the 23-year-old with punches. Blanchfield went with a quick takedown and was successful in doing so. Blanchfield was right into side control, and Andrade turned and gave up her back. Blanchfield then went on for a rear naked choke and the Brazilian tapped at 1:37 of round two. Blanchfield won the fight.

During the post-fight interview, Blanchfield acknowledged Andrade's striking skills and said, "She hits really hard, but I got that clinch and I knew I could side trip from there so I took it. I'm glad I have the experience, I don't want to get hit as much next time. Give me the winner of Shevchenko versus Grasso next. I'm going to win the title and be the UFC champion."

Co-main event: Zac Pauga defeats Jordan Wright by unanimous decision

In the Light Heavyweight division, Zac Pauga (United States) defeated Jordan Wright (United States) by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28). The first round of this fight started with Pauga pressurising Wright against the fence. Pauga sneaked in some elbow strikes while Wright was struggling to free himself, a report by the Bloody Elbow said. A big elbow from Pauga sliced open the forehead of Wright.

Unanimous for Zac Pauga! He takes the win over Jordan Wright in his UFC debut #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/To9eNoAONZ — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

In the second round, Zac Pauga went back to his clinch attack, but Jordan Wright was able to find some separation. But the open space did not last for long as Pauga pinned Wright back against the cage, the report added. Pauga landed a few more elbow strikes but Wright countered with a big right hand just before the bell rang.

In the final round, Pauga scored a flash knockdown but Wright rapidly recovered. Wright was able to get off of the fence but could not do much as the fight ended.

Pauga, who won over Wright in his UFC debut, said, "It feels amazing, just to get on the board. Now I'll start racking them up. I started with throwing elbows, that's why I'm called 'Jack the Ripper', now I'm just learning how to punch. I need wins, but I want finishes. That's the next step of my career."

