UFC 293 Live Streaming: How to watch Adesanya vs Strickland Live in India & other countries
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Sydney. Adesanya and Strickland will lock horns in the main event fight of UFC 293. Check how to watch the event live.
UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Live: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Sydney for the first time since 2017. The city will host its sixth event in the form of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland. The UFC middleweight champion and No 5 pound-for-pound fighter, Israel Adesanya is all set to take on incorrigible and surging No 5 Sean Strickland.
In other matches, No 6 heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa will compete against No 8 ranked contender Alexander Volkov. Also on the main card, Manel Kape ranked No 10 will take on Felioe Dos Santos, a rising contender at flyweight.
The main card will commence at 07:30 am IST on September 09.
UFC 293: Where to watch LIVE in India?
In India, the Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels will live broadcast the Adesanya vs. Strickland, UFC 293 Fight.
In the United States (US), ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
UFC 293: List of Events
Main card
Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland (middleweight title)
Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)
Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)
Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane (heavyweight)
Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung (light-heavyweight)
Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)
Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi (lightweight)
Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quinones (lightweight)
Early Prelims
Mike Diamond vs Charlie Radtke (welterweight)
Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda (Featherweight)
Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie (Welterweight)
About Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland:
Israel Mobolaji Temitayo Odunayo Oluwafemi Owolabi Adesanya is a professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer and former boxer with multiple championships from New Zealand.
Sean Strickland is an American mixed martial artist who is currently competing in the middleweight division of the UFC. He has been a professional competitor since 2008 and is the former King of the Cage Middleweight Champion.
