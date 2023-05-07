UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling remains Bantamweight champion; Belal Muhammad wins co-main event

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling (United States) remains the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion as he defeated Henry Cejudo (United States) by a split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47). This five-round bout was the main event of UFC 288. In the co-main event in the Welterweight division, Belal Muhammad (United States) defeated Gilbert Burns (Brazil) by a unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46).

Main event: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo (Bantamweight division)

During this five-round Bantamweight title fight, Sterling and Cejudo used feints and looked for openings to land on the feet. The fight saw high-level grappling from both fighters. The first round started with Sterling throwing a head kick that Cejudo evaded. As the round proceeded, Cejudo landed a good leg kick. He grabbed a clinch and Sterling got to the fence and defended. Cejudo had a good start to the second round but Sterling finished strong, according to a report by MMA Fighting. The third round did not see any major activity from both fighters.

The fourth round started with Sterling landing strong low kicks on Cejudo, who then landed one of his own. Sterling then executed a good body kick. Cejudo landed a stepping right hand but could not follow it up. The fourth round ended with Sterling landing a combination of strikes. In the fifth and final round, Cejudo landed his best shots of the fight but never managed to hurt Sterling.