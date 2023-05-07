UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling remains Bantamweight champion; Belal Muhammad wins co-main event
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling (United States) remains the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion as he defeated Henry Cejudo (United States) by a split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47). This five-round bout was the main event of UFC 288. In the co-main event in the Welterweight division, Belal Muhammad (United States) defeated Gilbert Burns (Brazil) by a unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46).
Main event: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo (Bantamweight division)
During this five-round Bantamweight title fight, Sterling and Cejudo used feints and looked for openings to land on the feet. The fight saw high-level grappling from both fighters. The first round started with Sterling throwing a head kick that Cejudo evaded. As the round proceeded, Cejudo landed a good leg kick. He grabbed a clinch and Sterling got to the fence and defended. Cejudo had a good start to the second round but Sterling finished strong, according to a report by MMA Fighting. The third round did not see any major activity from both fighters.
The fourth round started with Sterling landing strong low kicks on Cejudo, who then landed one of his own. Sterling then executed a good body kick. Cejudo landed a stepping right hand but could not follow it up. The fourth round ended with Sterling landing a combination of strikes. In the fifth and final round, Cejudo landed his best shots of the fight but never managed to hurt Sterling.
Sterling defeated Cejudo by a split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47). With this victory, Aljamain Sterling moved to 15-3 in his UFC career.
Co-main event: Belal Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns (Welterweight division)
Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns by a unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46). And with this win, Muhammad is on the second longest active UFC unbeaten streak in the welterweight division with 10 consecutive fights. During the fight, Muhammad constantly switched his stance and pressurised Gilbert Burns with kicks to all levels. Muhammad looked sharp on the feet throughout, stinging Burns with punches, pressuring forward throughout, never allowing the former title challenger to get into a rhythm or land anything of substance.
In the post-fight interview, Muhammad called on current Welterweight champion Leon Edwards. "Leon and I have unfinished business," said.
And here are the results of other fights in UFC 288
> Women Strawweight division: Yan Xiaonan defeats Jéssica Andrade by TKO (strikes) at 2.20 of Round 1
> Featherweight division: Movsar Evloev defeats Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
> Featherweight division: Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
> Lightweight division: Matt Frevola defeats Drew Dober by TKO (strikes) at 4.08 of Round 1
> Welterweight division: Khaos Williams defeats Rolando Bedoya by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
> Women Strawweight division: Virna Jandiroba defeats Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
> Heavyweight division: Parker Porter defeats Braxton Smith by TKO (strikes) at 2.10 of Round 1
> Middleweight division: Ikram Aliskerov defeats Phil Hawes by KO (right hand) at 2.10 of Round 1
> Middleweight division: Claudio Ribeiro defeats Joseph Holmes by TKO (strikes) at 3.21 of Round 2
