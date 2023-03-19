UFC 286: Leon Edwards retains Welterweight title; Justin Gaethje wins co-main event

UFC 286: Leon Edwards (Britain) retained his Welterweight title as he defeated Kamaru Usman (United States) by majority decision- 48-46, 48-46, 47-47 on Sunday (March 19) at the O2 Arena in London. In the co-main event in the Lightweight category, Justin Gaethje (United States) defeated Rafael Fiziev (Azerbaijan) by majority decision- 29-28, 29-28, 28-28. The Lightweight bout was declared the Fight Of The Night.

Main event: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman (Welterweight division)

Leon Edwards made an encouraging start to the fight by connecting two strong body kicks in the opening round. He held off the takedowns of Usman. However, Usman's striking made the fight competitive and Edwards was penalised a point for grabbing the fence, making it a close fight to call. In the fifth and final round of this fight, Edwards evaded two more takedown attempts from Usman and caught him with an uppercut, but took a hit to the body.

In the post-fight interview, Edwards said this was his hardest fight to this day. "He (Usman) didn't get any takedowns, I landed the cleaner shots, I took out his legs. It's been my hardest fight to this day, and I want to thank him for being a great competitor. Listen to the crowd!"

Usman, meanwhile, called Edwards a great champion. "I have always given him props for everything he has been able to accomplish. Much respect."

Co-main event: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev (Lightweight division)

Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev by majority decision- 28, 29-28, 28-28 on Sunday. Both fighters delivered a blazing battle that was expected in the matchup. Fiziev's kicks and speed paired with Gaethje's jab and damaging punches through three back-and-forth rounds. In the final round, Fiziev scored near knockdowns, and Gaethje surged back, putting him ahead on the scorecards.

This fight was declared the Fight Of The Night. In the post-fight interview, Gaethje said, "I had a perfect dance partner. There's no way this fight was not exciting. I'm taking one more run at the title, but I won't be around much longer, so I'm glad you guys got to enjoy this with me."

Here are the results of the other fights in UFC 286

Main Card

> Marvin Vettori defeats Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

> Jennifer Maia defeats Casey O’Neill by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

> Gunnar Nelson defeats Bryan Barberena by submission (armbar) at 4.51 of Round 1

Prelims

> Veronica Hardy defeats Juliana Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

> Jai Herbert and Ludovit Klein fight to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

> Joanne Wood defeats Luana Carolina by a split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

> Jake Hadley defeats Malcolm Gordon by TKO (strikes) at 1.01 of Round 1

> Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Dusko Todorovic by TKO (injury) at 1:52 of Round 1

> Lerone Murphy defeats Gabriel Santos by a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

> Muhammad Mokaev defeats Jafel Filho by submission at 4.32 of Round 3

> Yanal Ashmouz defeats Sam Patterson by KO (strikes) at 1.15 of Round 1

> Chris Duncan defeats Omar Morales by a split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

> Jack Shore defeats Makwan Amirkhani by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.27 of Round 2

