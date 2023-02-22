UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane: Check date, time, venue, fight card, live-streaming & TV broadcast details

UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane: The stage is set for the big UFC 285 fight between Jon Jones and Cyril Gane slated to be held on 4th March. They are going to fight for the heavyweight championship of the world. The wait for Jon Jones to return to the cage is finally over, and it will be intriguing to see how he performs in the octagon. As of right now, Jones has competed at 205 pounds and has largely dominated the division. On the other side is one of the most accomplished heavyweight strikers Cyril Gane.

As Jon Jones advances up a weight class, this bout would be a significant step up for the American fighter. Heavyweights are limited to 265 pounds. The supporters wonder how Jones will catch up with the weight, how he will handle his cardio, and whether he will be able to complete the task.

The other fighting card to look for ahead of UFC 285

Shevchenko vs. Grasso: The real question is whether Grasso can defeat Shevchenko given the skills she will bring to the ring. The chances on this one will be overwhelmingly in favour of "The Bullet” Shevchenko. Nobody lays a quick wager against "The Bullet," and for good reason. The question is: Will the champion continue to dominate?

UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight details

UFC 285 main card event Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is due to take place on Saturday, 4th March. The venue of the clash is T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas United States. The UFC 285 early prelims will start at 6 PM EST. The main card starts at 10 PM EST. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), early prelims begins at 4:30 AM and the main event at 8:30 AM.

How to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match live streaming, TV broadcast?

In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 285 will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 3 AM, with the Prelims starting at 1 AM UK time. The match will also be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: In India, the preliminary round will start at 4:30 AM, and the main event is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM. To watch UFC 285 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC 285 fighting cards, odds

Prelims:

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Cody Garbrandt vs Julio Arce

Main Card:

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso – Women’s Flyweight title bout

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane – Heavyweight championship of the world

