UFC 282 Live update: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev, fight card, date, timing, tickets, venue & livestreaming details
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev will take place this Saturday, December 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. A vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev headlines the pay-per-view card, which is packed with intriguing matchups
UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz, a former champion and also no. 3 contender, will compete for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 282 against No. 4 rated Magomed Ankalaev. Additionally, Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon's lightweight fight at UFC 282 will serve as the co-main event. On Saturday (EST), "The Baddy" will make his fourth promotional outing in an effort to secure his fifth straight victory. Also on the main card, middleweight contestant Darren Till will make his long-awaited octagon comeback to face Dricus Du Plessis, who is on a roll. While in the featherweight contest, a thrilling matchup will see Bryce Mitchell squaring off against Ilia Topuria, who has impressed lately with his performance.
UFC 282 Blachowicz vs Ankalaev fight card
Main card
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight title)
- Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono (welterweight)
- Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria (featherweight)
Preliminary card
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin (bantamweight)
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)
- Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)
Early preliminary card
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez (featherweight)
- T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva (featherweight)
- Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva (flyweight)
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow (bantamweight)
UFC 282 Blachowicz vs Ankalaev date and timing details
In India, the match will start on December 11 due to the time difference between India and US. The early preliminary card will start at 6 PM ET (Saturday) and 4:30 AM IST (Sunday).
The preliminary card will start at 8 PM ET (Saturday) and 6:30 AM IST (Sunday).
The main Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev card will start at 10 PM ET (Saturday) and 8:30 AM IST (Sunday).
UFC 282 Blachowicz vs Ankalaev ticket price, where to buy tickets?
Tickets for UFC 282 can be purchased on the organization's website. AXS.com is another place to go to find various VIP ticket packages for the UFC 282 event. The four VIP ticket packages namely the Champion VIP ticket package, Contender VIP ticket package, Challenger VIP ticket package, and Seamless VIP ticket package are presently available on the AXS website. The cost of a ticket is between 13,000 and 22,000 INR. Fans must act quickly to secure the best seats for UFC 282, the final pay-per-view event of 2022.
Where to watch UFC 282 Blachowicz vs Ankalaev livestream?
UFC 282 will be streamed live On ESPN and ESPN Plus in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Sony Ten or Sony LIV in India. To learn more about the live telecast of UFC 282, one can visit the official platforms.