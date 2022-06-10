UEFA Nations League: Portugal thrash Czechs with two goals in five minutes

Portugal fired two goals in five minutes to beat the Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League on Thursday (June 9). The victory has allowed Portugal to open a two-point lead at the top of Group A2. Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes scored the winning goals in 33rd and 38th minutes respectively. This win in Lisbon has underlined Portugal's strong start in the tournament.

Portugal is now two points clear of Spain. They have won two and drawn one of their first three games.

The Czech Republic started the match level on points with their opponents but drop to third, after Spain defeated Switzerland 1-0 in Geneva.

The Czech team will travel to Spain on Sunday while Portugal will play away match in Switzerland.

Portugal had to go through the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, beating Turkey and North Macedonia to avoid an embarrassing exit.

But this convincing win came after they claimed a 1-1 draw away against Spain in their opening fixture before thrashing Switzerland 4-0 in the second, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice.

Cancelo also got on the scoresheet there and the Manchester City defender made it two goals in as many matches by scoring just after the half-hour against the Czechs.

It came from some brilliant work by Bernardo Silva, who wriggled free on the right and found his City teammate inside him, who fired in.

Five minutes later, it was two and again Bernardo was at the heart of it, sliding through Guedes, who swept a superb finish beyond Jindrich Stanek.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE