UEFA Europa League: Martial's goal helps Man Utd draw match against Club Brugge

Anthony Martial's crucial away for Manchester United helped Red Devils draw the game with Belgium's Club Brugge on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 fixture in Bruges, Belgium.

Club Brugge's Emmanuel Dennis' lob helped club lead in the first 15 minutes of the game. The Nigerian forward struck from 30 yards to give the Belgian league leaders a good start.

Anthony Martial equalised for the English club before the halftime whistle. Scores remained the same till the final whistle.

"It was a difficult game against a well-organised team, under difficult conditions. I don't think it was one of the best games anyone has seen," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United manager was hopeful about the reverse fixture, he said: "It was a bit sloppy in terms of concentration but conditions with the pitch and ball make it hard. We got an away goal, we got a draw and we're at home next week. Hopefully, we can finish the job."

Solskjaer made six changes after their win over Chelsea on Monday.

Odion Ighalo started from the bench. He came in as the substitution for Anthony Martial.

Spanish Club Getafe defeated last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax 2-0 in Spain with the help of Brazilian duo Deyverson and Kenedy goals.

Christian Eriksen scored his first Inter Milan goal in a 2-0 win away to Ludogorets of Bulgaria. Romelu Lukaku scored the second goal.

Five-time Europa winners Sevilla's 82nd-minute equaliser from January arrival Youssef En-Nesyri salvaged a 1-1 draw on Romanian outfit Cluj.

Meanwhile, Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada scored a hat-trick as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Salzburg 4-1.

