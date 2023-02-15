UEFA Europa League 2023: Check Full schedule, date, time, venue, matches, draws & final- All you need to know

UEFA Europa League 2023: The Europa League 2023 is the 52nd season of UEFA's secondary club football tournament in Europe. UEFA changed its name 14 seasons ago from UEFA Cup to UEFA Europa League. Teams who qualify for the finals will play the final match at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary. Originally, Budapest was supposed to host the finale for UEFA 2022 Europa League. But UEFA had to make shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of the Europa League 2023 will directly enter the UEFA Champions League 2023. They will also have an opportunity to play against the winner of the UEFA Champions League winner in the UEFA Super Cup 2023.

UEFA Europa League 2022-23 commenced on August 4, 2022. The final will be on May 31, 2023. Teams played the third qualifying round on August 4 and August 11, 2022. Later, the playoffs happened on August 18 and August 25, 2022. The qualifiers featured around 27 teams across two rounds.

Here are all the details about UEFA Europa League 2023, from the date, time, and full schedule to the upcoming matches.

UEFA Europa League 2023: Date, time & full schedule

Other than the final match, matches are generally on Thursdays. They are between the time slots 18:45 CET (11:15 AM IST) and 21:00 CET (01:30 AM IST).

Here's the full schedule of the UEFA Europa League 2023.

Knockout Playoffs: February 16 and February 23

Round of 16: March 9 and March 16

Quarter-finals: April 13 and April 20

Semi-Finals: May 11 and May 18

Final: May 31

Where is UEFA Europa League 2023 Final?

Budapest will host the UEFA Europa League 2023 final match at the Puskas Arena.

When is UEFA Europa League 2023 round of 16 draws?

The round of 16 draws ceremony will take place at UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on February 24, 2023. The ceremony will commence at 13:00 CET. However, the first leg is on March 9, and the second is on March 16.

Which teams are in UEFA Europa League 2023 round of 16 draws?

Here are the teams that qualified for the round of 16 draws for the UEFA Europa League 2023.

Group stage winners (seeded)

Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)﻿

Knockout round playoff winners (unseeded)

Ajax (NED) / Union Berlin (GER)

Barcelona (ESP) / Man United (ENG)

Juventus (ITA) / Nantes (FRA)

Leverkusen (GER) / Monaco (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT) / Roma (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP) / PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Shakhtar (UKR) / Rennes (FRA)