UEFA Champions League Draw: Check date, time, pots, format, live-streaming and all you need to know

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

The UEFA Champions League draw for 2023-23 is all set to occur on Thursday (Aug 31) at 6:00 pm CET or 9:30 pm IST in Monaco. (IC: UEFA) (Representative image) Photograph:(Twitter)

UEFA Champions League: A total of 32 teams qualified for the group stage will be divided into four groups of eight teams each, based on their club's efficient and domestic league performances.

UEFA Champions League: The UEFA Champions League draw for 2023-23 is all set to be held on Thursday (Aug 31) at 6:00 pm CET or 9:30 pm IST in Monaco. 

A total of 32 teams qualified for the group stage will be divided into four groups of eight teams each, based on their club's efficient and domestic league performances.

Pot 1 will contain the champions of the top six European leagues, along with the winners and runner-ups of the previous Champions League season including the winner of the Europa League Sevilla. 

Furthermore, Pot 2 will contain the next eight highest-ranked teams in the UEFA club coefficient rankings. Meanwhile, Pot 3 and 4 will contain the remaining teams as per the UEFA club coefficient rankings. 

Here are the teams in each pot:

Pot 1: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Napoli (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands).

Pot 2: Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Arsenal (England).

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), AC Milan (Italy), Braga (Portugal), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lazio (Italy), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Copenhagen (Denmark).

Pot 4: Young Boys (Switzerland), Real Sociedad (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkey), Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle (England), Union Berlin (Germany), Royal Antwerp (Belgium), Lens (France).

Schedule for the groups stage:

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

UEFA Champions League Prize Money:

The UEFA has $2.2 billion in prize money. Each of the 32 gets a basic prize of $15.64 million plus shares of $656 million fund distributed according to clubs’ historic record in UEFA competitions.

UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details:

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be live telecasted on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels Sony LIV app and the website.
 

