U19 World Cup: Australia ease past Pakistan to reach sixth final after Tom Straker wreaks havoc with ball
Story highlights
The contest played on Thursday (Feb 8) saw Australia beat former champions Pakistan by one wicket after Tom Straker had run riot with figures of 24/6. The win for Australia also means that they will face India in Sunday’s final in a repeat of the ODI World Cup.
Australia have booked their place in the final of the ongoing U19 World Cup in South Africa after overcoming the challenge of Pakistan in a tight contest at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The contest played on Thursday (Feb 8) saw Australia beat former champions Pakistan by one wicket after Tom Straker had run riot with figures of 24/6. The win for Australia also means that they will face India in Sunday’s final in a repeat of the ODI World Cup.
WTC23 Final 🔄 CWC23 Final 🔄 #U19WorldCup 2024 Final— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 8, 2024
It's 🇮🇳 vs 🇦🇺 again! pic.twitter.com/s0v5Zpswh0
More to Follow...