U-19 World Cup: India, Pakistan semi-finals today in South Africa

The defending Under-19 World Champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final clash of ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 on Tuesday at Senwes Park, South Africa.

India have come into semi-final after handing a thumping defeat to previous edition's World Cup runners-up Australia in the quarterfinals clash. They beat them by 74 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, beat the 'underdogs' Afghanistan by 6 wickets.

Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament up till now, India are just one step away to make into third successive finals.

The preparations are done and dusted for India ahead of their Super League semi-final against Pakistan 💪 #U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/jL6yynDHmf — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020

In 2018's World Cup tournament, semi-finals were held between India and Pakistan, where India scored 273 runs after Shubman Gill's unbeaten century. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out on 69 in just 29.2 overs. India went on to lift the cup that year.

Last time Pakistan beat India in U-19 was back in 2010, Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir will look forward to ending this losing streak.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM (IST).

Squads:

India: Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Priyam Garg (c), Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer

Pakistan: Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Bangalzai, Arish Ali Khan, Fahad Munir, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Wasi, Muhammad Shehzad, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Tahir Hussain