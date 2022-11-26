Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches

Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has a lot to offer. As all teams have so far played their first group stage matches, the picture seems to be clearer on who is closing in on the knockout stages and who is going out. As a matter of fact, the first team that is knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is the host nation Qatar. With two successive losses to their name in Group A and with the Netherlands playing a 1-1 draw against Ecuador on Friday night, the chances of Qatar cruising ahead were all but over.

Now on day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, four matches will take place and we will look at the schedule, match timings, venue, and live streaming details.

Schedule of day 7 – match timings, venue, and live streaming details

On Saturday, the action begins in group D when Tunisia takes on Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium. In their respective first matches, Tunisia held Denmark to a 0-0 draw while Australia lost 4-1 to the defending champions France in their group opener. This first match of day 7 will begin at 15:30 PM IST.

The day’s second match is between Poland and Saudi Arabia which will take place at Education City Stadium. Poland and Mexico played a 0-0 draw in their first game, whereas, Saudi Arabia produced the biggest upset in World Cup history - beating tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 in a stunning fashion. This high-octane clash will begin at 18:30 PM IST.

Moving to the third match of the day, defending champions France will lock horns against Denmark at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud. While both European countries will be meeting for the fourth time on a World Cup stage, Denmark, in their last two outings against France in the UEFA Nations League, were victorious over them. This match is scheduled to go live at 21:30 PM IST.

The final match of the day is the big one – Argentina vs Mexico at Lusail Stadium. In their group opener, Lionel Messi’s Argentina suffered a shock defeat against the second-lowest-ranked team in this year’s World Cup - Saudi Arabia, losing 2-1. This do-or-die match for Argentina against Mexico will be live-streamed at 00:30 AM IST.