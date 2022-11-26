LIVE TV

LIVE | FIFA World Cup, Tunisia Vs Australia Day 7: Tunisia eyes to reach World Cup knockout stages

WION Web Team
Doha, QatarUpdated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Tunisia all set to clash with Australia on day 7

On day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, we will see Tunisia taking on Australia, Poland going one-on-one against Saudi Arabia, the defending champions France facing Denmark and then the match the world is waiting for – Argentina vs Mexico. All these matches will be televised live for the fans in India on Sports18 channel on TV and on the Jio Cinema app on mobiles and desktop

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has almost completed its one week and a lot has happened since, including two major upsets, a few draws, and controversies piling around OneLove armbands. However, what really stands out is the quality of football the fans across the world have witnessed in this tournament so far. 

While everyone still seem to talk about Saudi Arabia’s big win over Argentina (2-1) and Germany’s shocking loss at the hands of Japan (2-1), all of which happened in the first week itself, the big match of Argentina facing Mexico tonight in a do-or-die match is doing several rounds.

26 Nov 2022, 2:11 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup, Tunisia Vs Australia Day 7: Match prediction

14 of Tunisia's previous 15 FIFA World Cup matches have ended in losses. On the other side, Australia has lost six of its last seven games in the competition and has been winless during this strech. After one World Cup game, only Iran (6) and Costa Rica (7) have given up more goals than Australia. Tunisia is one of the teams that has so far managed to have a clean sheet.
Match prediction: Tunisia-1, Australia-0

26 Nov 2022, 2:06 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup, Tunisia Vs Australia Day 7: The most important match for Australia

Like Tunisia, Australia is also facing a do-or-die situation in the Saturday’s game. A defeat would almost shatter Australia’s ambitions to claim the FIFA World Cup title. Australia met reigning champions France in their campaign opener match on Tuesday and suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat. Australia's previous performances have been disappointing. After grabbing the lead against France in the last match, they got carried away under pressure and ultimately conceded four goals.
 

26 Nov 2022, 1:28 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup, Tunisia Vs Australia Day 7: Do or die match for Tunisia

For Tunisia, it’s a do-or-die game. This is the third meeting between the two teams, and both teams have secured one win in the previous 2 matches. Both Australia and Tunisia are hungry for a win, as it will help them reach the knockout stages. Australia defeated Tunisia (2-0) at the 2005 Confederations Cup in June, whereas Tunisia defeated Australia (3-0) in an international friendly in October 1997.