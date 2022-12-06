Trent Alexander-Arnold names this Manchester City player as the best midfielder

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, suggesting that the Belgian is the best midfielder in the world.

"Best midfielder in the world, hands down. For me, somehow he keeps trying to sneak into my top three Premier League midfielders ever really," said Alexander-Arnold in an interview with Talksport.

Liverpool-born and bred Alexander-Arnold added De Bruyne will go down as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

"I've never seen someone be able to create like he does, he will go down as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history."

🔥 “De Bruyne is the best midfielder in the world, hands down.”



👀 “He keeps trying to sneak into my top 3 PL midfielders ever.”



🤯 “I’ve never seen someone able to create like De Bruyne does!”#LFC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is a huge fan of #MCFC’s De Bruyne!#TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FmMZHHASR7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 5, 2022 ×

Alexander-Arnold is currently on national duty for England and his statements come in the backdrop of Belgium being knocked out of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite having a stellar season with Manchester City so far where De Bruyne has managed 10 assists and three goals in 14 appearances, the Belgian could not emulate a similar performance for the national side.

The midfielder returned from Qatar without adding any goal or assist to his tally. Moreover, De Bruyne was panned by fans and critics alike for his pessimistic statements before the team even crashed out of the World Cup.

“No chance, we’re too old. I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders," said de Bruyne.

Having played 134 games for the Blues of Manchester, De Bruyne has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players of the club, irrespective of the national form.

Champions League is the only trophy missing from his cabinet. However, with Erling Haaland and De Bruyne forming a deadly attacking duo this season, there is optimism that Man City may go the distance.

(With inputs from agencies)