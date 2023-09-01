Transfer Deadline Day: Man Utd double swoop, Bayern fail with three deals; Cancelo, Felix to join Barcelona

The transfer deadline day has turned out to be a chaotic affair as clubs across Europe have splashed the cash in the final few hours to acquire the services of the player of their choice. Manchester United are likely to get three deals over the line on the deadline day while Bayern failed with their triple swoop as the window closed in Germany. Chelsea and Manchester City also got their transfer deals over the line while Barcelona are awaiting the confirmation of the deals for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Chelsea and Man City get deals done

Chelsea started the day with a big buzz as they signed England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City in a deal worth an initial £40 million ($50 million). The deal saw City with enough cash to splash on the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract. Pep Guardiola’s side paid 53 million pounds ($67.20 million) for the 25-year-old. City then rested their case for the incomings as they now focus on the Premier League season.

On the flip side, Manchester United were active in the market as well as secured the signing of Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce. United paid £4.3 million ($5.3 million) for the goalkeeper who will play second fiddle to Andre Onana at Old Trafford. The Red Devils also secured a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon as he made his switch to Manchester on a loan deal until 2024.

At the time of writing, United had not confirmed the signing of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, but are closing in on a deal for the midfielder.

Drama in Germany

The drama in Germany though also attracted big interest as Bayern Munich failed with three big transfers. With João Palhinha in Germany, the club could not secure the transfer of Fulham before the end of the window. The player even had medicals booked but failed to make his move. Other players part of the domino include Armel Bella-Kotchap and Trevoh Chalobah.

In outgoings, Bayern are likely to confirm the departure of Ryan Gravenberch as the Dutch player closes in on a move to Liverpool. At the time of writing, Barcelona had not confirmed the arrival of Cancelo and Felix, but are likely to sign the players to bolster their squad.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE