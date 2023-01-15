Tottenham vs Arsenal live streaming: How to watch premier league TOT vs ARS Live OTT Mobile App & TV channel

Tottenham vs Arsenal live Streaming: English Premier League will see Arsenal locking horns with Tottenham on Sunday at 10:00 PM IST. The venue of the match is Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the third-largest football stadium in England. Arsenal has been in excellent form this year and has been at the top of the table for several months, proving everyone else wrong. The club of Mikel Arteta is five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Four of Arsenal's previous five games have ended in victories. With 44 points from 17 games, the Gunners are in first place in the English Premier League. Arsenal cannot afford to drop any points because Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, will seize the opportunity. Tottenham, however, hasn't been playing well over the past few games. The club led by Antonio Conte appears worn out and has recently struggled to get past solid defences.

Tottenham vs Arsenal match details

The English Premier League match between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played on January 15, Sunday at 10:00 PM IST. The venue of the match is Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be broadcast on various Star Sports channels live.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal match live, Livestream details?

The Star Sports Network owns the rights to telecast the Premier League in India. So, the games will be broadcast on various Star Sports channels. Regional commentary in Bangla and Malayalam will also be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla for key weekend matches. The Premier League match between Tottenham vs Arsenal will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. To watch the Premier League matches live, fans must subscribe to Hotstar's VIP plan.

