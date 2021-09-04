Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in SL3 men's singles

India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the men's singles SL3 event on Saturday at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

The 31-year-old Indian shuttler dug deep in the opening game before cruising through the second to clinch the medal in a match that lasted for over 47 minutes at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manoj for his stunning performance as he wrote, "Overjoyed by @manojsarkar07’s wonderful performance. Congrats to him for bringing home the prestigious Bronze Medal in badminton. Wishing in the very best for the times ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para"

After these two badminton medals, Indian contingent took its Tokyo medals count to 17 medals, which include four gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Pramod Bhagat won the final to take home a historic gold medal.

During the match, the first game went back and forth, but it was Sarkar who managed to hold his own, winning it 22-20.

The Indian shuttler carried forward his momentum and ended up winning the match in straight games.

Earlier on Saturday, Manoj Sarkar had lost the men's singles SL3 semi-final match in straight sets in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Daniel Bethell of Great Britain defeated Manoj 21-8, 21-10 in the semi-final clash to seal the match in 38 minutes.