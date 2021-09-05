Tokyo Paralympics: 'I just want to live this moment,' says Krishna Nagar after winning gold medal

Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar is feeling "blessed" after the "great achievement" of winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Sunday (September 5)

Krishna Nagar, the world No. 2 para shuttler, defeated Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the men's singles SH6 class final.

After winning the medal, Nagar said, "Olympics or Paralympic medal is a huge thing. We committed that we will win 5-6 medals and we have won 4 medals. One or two performances was little up and down but we will improve on that front in upcoming events."

G O L D🥇



Krishna has aced and achieved the 1st Gold for India in the MS SH6 event at #Paralympics!



Such a wonderful gift to your mentor Gaurav Khanna on this National Teachers Day.



India 🇮🇳 is overjoyed!

"Competing is a big achievement in Paralympics and we won a medal in the first edition itself. We are blessed, it is a great achievement."

Krishna Nagar entered the Yoyogi National Stadium being favourite for the title having not dropped a single game heading into the gold medal match.

However, the gold-medal match was not easy as the opponent put up a valiant fight, but it was Krishna who emerged as the winner.

🇮🇳 at Tokyo #Paralympics



✅ Highest Haul of 1️⃣9️⃣🏅

✅ Ranked 2️⃣4️⃣th Highest overall ranking

✅ 1️⃣ New 🌏 Record Set & 1️⃣ equalled

✅ 2️⃣ New Paralympics Records Set

✅ 2️⃣ New Asian Records Set

✅ 1st ever 2️⃣🥇in Shooting

✅ 1st ever🥈in Table Tennis

✅ 1st ever🥉in Archery



1/3 pic.twitter.com/fhQT3zCT7U — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 5, 2021 ×

Talking about the match, Nagar said: "My mindset was that I have to be positive... I didn't make many errors during the match but in the second game, when there were some negatives, I was under pressure when things got away a bit.

"For drift, I lost the second game, I was not able to play to my strength. But in the third game, there were ups and downs but I managed it well in the end."

Asked about his future plans, Suhas said: "I just want to live this moment and don't want to think about anything. It is a rare moment to get a Paralympic medal and I truly believe if the universe has given me so much, rest will also be good."